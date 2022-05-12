Who is the journalist killed in Israeli army operation in Palestinian refugee camp

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Who is the journalist killed in Israeli army operation in Palestinian refugee camp 4 Views

Shireen Abu Aqla

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Shireen Abu Aqla was known to millions for her coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Aqla was shot dead during an Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank while working for broadcaster Al Jazeera.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Abu Aqla was killed after sustaining serious head injuries while covering an operation at a refugee camp in the city of Jenin early Wednesday morning.

Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based broadcaster, said in a statement that its correspondent was killed “deliberately” and “in cold blood” by Israeli forces.

The network also quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a “sniper attacked Sherine with a bullet to the head, even though she was wearing a vest and helmet that clearly bore the word ‘press'”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

China arrests 90-year-old cardinal for being critical of Communist Party regime | World

Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, who is critical of the Chinese communist regime, was arrested in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved