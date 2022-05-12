Who is the journalist killed in Israeli army operation in Palestinian refugee camp

11 May 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Shireen Abu Aqla was known to millions for her coverage of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Aqla was shot dead during an Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank while working for broadcaster Al Jazeera.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Abu Aqla was killed after sustaining serious head injuries while covering an operation at a refugee camp in the city of Jenin early Wednesday morning.

Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based broadcaster, said in a statement that its correspondent was killed “deliberately” and “in cold blood” by Israeli forces.

The network also quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a “sniper attacked Sherine with a bullet to the head, even though she was wearing a vest and helmet that clearly bore the word ‘press'”.

Israel’s prime minister said it was “likely” that they were shot by Palestinian snipers during an exchange of fire.

The journalist’s death comes amid a wave of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

Who was Shireen Abu Aqla?

Shireen Abu Aqla was born in Jerusalem in January 1971. She graduated from a Catholic school in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Shireen initially studied architecture at the Jordan University of Science and Technology. She then obtained a BA in Media and Journalism from Yarmouk University, also in Jordan, and specialized in written media.

After graduation, Shireen worked for various media outlets in the Palestinian territories, including the Voice of Palestine radio network and TV Amman. She joined Al Jazeera in 1997 — a year after its launch — and became one of the channel’s first field correspondents.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Palestinian protesters hold photos of Shireen Abu Aqla

Abu Aqla has risen to prominence over the past 25 years, covering many events in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. These included the Palestinian Intifada uprising in 2000 and the Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp and the city of Tol Karam in 2002. She also covered Israeli operations and air strikes in the Gaza Strip in recent years.

Shireen was also the first Arab reporter to gain access to Ashkelon Prison, near Gaza, in 2005. There, she met Palestinian prisoners who received lengthy prison sentences by Israeli courts.

Abu Aqla said the visit to the prison marked her deeply, as she was able to witness firsthand the conditions in which Palestinians lived in Israeli prisons.

Sherine Abu Aqla / Facebook Sherine Abu Aqla Palestinian journalist killed while working 1971 – 2022Sherine Abu Aqla, 51, was killed while covering an Israeli operation in a refugee camp in the West Bank. Al Jazeera TV

In an earlier interview she had recorded with Al Jazeera, Abu Aqla said Israeli forces regularly accused her of reporting from military zones. She added that she always felt targeted and in constant struggle with Israeli forces and armed settlers.

In a promotional video that Al Jazeera aired in October 2021, marking 25 years since the channel’s creation, Abu Aqla said, “I chose journalism to be close to people. It may not be easy for me to change reality, but at least managed to bring their voices to the world… I am Shireen Abu Aqla”.