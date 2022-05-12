Woman removes breast implants after 13 years and is shocked by what she sees

About 13 years after having breast implants, American Bunnie DeFord said that she decided to remove her silicone implants in November 2020, due to suspected problems with them, according to the British tabloid Daily Star. The North American content creator reported on TikTok that this was the best decision she has ever made.

“I had implants for 13 years, but I started experiencing so many symptoms that no doctor could identify. So I had it explanted in November 2020. Look at this. This was inside a human body,” she said.

Brunnie points out that her dentures didn’t look “transparent” as you’d expect them to – at least when they’re implanted.

“It’s no wonder women are having so many complications with these things. It’s disgusting,” she opined.

In the published video, she holds the implants and you can see yellow spots and white spots floating around, showing the state the mold has been in over the years.

DeFord claimed that all symptoms of the alleged illness had disappeared, except for the anxiety. She even warned the public that it is not necessary to suffer because of the “pursuit of perfection”. “Please be sure to speak with someone if you think your implants are causing breast implant disease.

It is also worth remembering that breast implants have an expiration date and must be changed from time to time, and it is advisable to keep them under medical supervision.