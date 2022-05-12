Women with depression are slow to seek help | Longevity Blog: how to use it

Two in three women diagnosed with anxiety or depression say they have reached or are on the brink of mental health. Among those without a diagnosis, four in ten say they are in the same type of situation. Still, 51% wait up to a year before seeking treatment and six in ten report that the problem has been ignored or minimized by partners, friends or family. This is the result of a search held in the United States, between February and March, carried out by the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor, linked to Myriad Genetics – the company specializes in genetic testing and has an arm to analyze the impact of drugs prescribed by psychiatrists according to the DNA of each individual.

When feeling emotionally overwhelmed, 72% of women say they “just need a break”, while 31% believe they have to work harder. Only 13% say they have thought about seeing a doctor. “Women feel obliged to take care of everything and sometimes they can’t even admit that they are facing serious difficulties. If you’re crying in the shower or on the floor, throwing things or screaming into the pillow, these are signs that the line has been crossed and it’s time to get help.” medical science.

According to the survey, the reasons that the interviewees gave more frequently for not looking for a specialist were:

“I thought it was just a phase I could get through on my own” – 60%

“I didn’t want anyone to know I was having a hard time” – 50%

“I didn’t want to take any kind of medication” – 31%

“I couldn’t afford treatment” – 26%

“I didn’t have time” – 18%

The reluctance to seek help, according to the work, may be associated with the way in which mental problems are seen by family and friends. Only 44% of them talk about it to reduce stress and anxiety levels. This cloak of silence only brings negative results: despite the various treatment options, less than two in ten believe they will be able to get rid of the symptoms.

The research is North American, but I think that many Brazilian women will identify with the picture described. In the book “Menopause: the moment to make the right choices for the rest of your life”, which I launched in March, I write about the term exposome, coined in 2005 to designate the totality of situations to which human beings are exposed during their lifetime. trajectory from conception to death. The concept is based on three domains, starting with the internal, which is unique to the individual: age, physiology, genome. The other two are general external conditions (socioeconomic and sociodemographic); and specific external ones, such as diet, occupation, lifestyle. This is the field of study of American physician Amy Kind, professor in the department of geriatrics and gerontology at the University of Wisconsin, who argues that the association between the accumulation of environmental influences and biological responses cannot be ignored.