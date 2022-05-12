You can find out if a person has heard your audio on WhatsApp

Have you sent a recorded message but don’t know if the person who received it heard your audio on WhatsApp? Know that you can find out who heard your message within the app in a very simple and practical way. Learn today how you can find out if the contact is paying you attention or not.

First, be aware that the blue checks on the voice messages that appear in the messenger can really generate doubts. If you don’t know if the person actually listened to your audio on WhatsApp, but you’re curious to find out, calm down. There is a way to have access to information without invading the privacy of any contact on the platform.

Learn how to find out if the person heard your audio on WhatsApp or not

Below, we separate the step by step on how to find out if they heard your audio on WhatsApp or not.

The methods are similar, but differ between different operating systems. So here’s how to perform the action on Android and iOS (iPhone).

Procedure on Android:

Open the conversation within WhatsApp where the sent audio file is; Press the audio message that has the two blue lines; Tap on the “Data” option that will appear at the top of your mobile screen. To do this, first tap the icon in the form of the letter “i”; Go to the “Played” section and see if a date and time appears. This means that the person heard your message at the indicated time.

Find out if you heard your audio on WhatsApp on iOS: