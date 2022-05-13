51% of Brazilians are unaware of the biggest cause of irreversible blindness – 05/12/2022

Glaucoma, which happens due to increased pressure inside the eye, is the main cause of irreversible blindness and affects between 1% and 2% of the world’s population, but, according to a recent survey carried out by Datafolha to which Agência Efe had access, only 49% of Brazilians know that this silent and incurable disease can lead to vision loss.

The study, commissioned by the Datafolha Institute by Allergan/AbbVie and carried out in October 2021, also showed that, although less than half of the respondents were aware of the serious consequences of glaucoma, 74% of them said they knew about the disease.

This fact worries specialists and emphasizes the importance of raising awareness among the population to seek an early diagnosis and adequate follow-up, as the vice president of SBG (Brazilian Society of Glaucoma), Emilio Suzuki, explained in an interview to Efe.

The ophthalmologist stated that there is a certain “denialism” in relation to the disease, which is mainly due to the fact that it is silent. Glaucoma occurs when the increase in intraocular pressure begins to damage the optic nerve, which is not sensitive, causing irreversible damage to vision without the patient feeling any kind of pain or change in the early stages.

This increase in pressure basically occurs due to an excess of liquid inside the eye, which can occur due to a high production of this substance or because of a problem that makes it difficult for the organ itself to absorb it.

What is the treatment for glaucoma?

Despite being simple, the treatment – usually done with the use of eye drops that correct this dynamic – is for life, and as the results cannot be clearly perceived, adherence is usually low, which can cause great inconvenience to patients. , since they only seek a doctor when they suffer some change in vision.

It is also possible to opt for laser or surgical treatments that either improve fluid flow or reduce production, depending on the stage of the disease or the type of glaucoma.

“Glaucoma is an asymptomatic disease, so people don’t realize it at first, they have to trust the doctor and the tests they are doing. With proper treatment, the chance of having the condition stabilized is huge, and the sooner the diagnosis done, the less impact the patient will have on his vision”, he highlighted.

Knowledge

However, for Suzuki, the biggest challenge is access to knowledge, which could change the current scenario and make more people seek professionals in the area to undergo periodic examinations, especially those who are considered a risk group, including individuals over 40 years old, black, with myopia, with a history of high blood pressure or who make frequent use of steroids.

According to the Datafolha survey, which interviewed 2,088 people over 16 years of age from 130 Brazilian municipalities, only 42% of them stated that they see an ophthalmologist at least once a year, and the majority (95%) take the “reading test of the letters”.

However, only 4 in 10 reported having had other types of tests, such as retinal mapping or ultrasound.

For this reason, SBG and the pharmaceutical company Allergan, a company that is part of the AbbVie group, launched this May, national month to combat glaucoma, an information campaign to raise awareness of the population and encourage the search for health professionals to carry out a diagnosis. early and adequate follow-up.

In addition to face-to-face actions in clinics and examinations in some places, the campaign aims to bring information to different audiences through different communication platforms, and will also include the participation of actor and digital influencer Ary Fontoura, who has more than 4 million followers on Instagram.

“Our objective is to demystify the disease, deconstruct unresolved taboos and create a knowledge network. The more correct and accessible knowledge we have, the better, because that way we can reach more people (…) We want glaucoma to be as well known as diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, dengue or even covid-19,” said Suzuki.

Impact of the pandemic

For the doctor, this is the time to “make up for lost time” during the covid-19 pandemic, which has worsened the situation of many glaucoma patients, who have even lost their sight due to lack of treatment and monitoring.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, that issue of staying at home was terrible for glaucoma. Many patients stopped seeking medical care or abandoned their treatments, not least because most places that offered these services had to close their doors and reopen, later, with a lower service capacity”, the specialist reported.

“The priority was to take care of covid-19, of the ICUs, so we wasted time, and many patients were harmed, and now is the time to prioritize those who were lost during the pandemic”, he added.

According to Atlas Vision, prepared by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IABP), at least 3 million blind people worldwide have glaucoma, while about 4 million more have suffered moderate to severe vision loss due to the disease.

The report also estimates that the number of people affected by glaucoma, of any degree and with or without a diagnosis, could reach 118 million by 2040.