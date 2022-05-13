6G Internet: Samsung gives network details 50 times faster than 5G | Telephony

The 5G internet is still being implemented in Brazil and other countries, but Samsung is already working on the 6G network project. The South Korean giant presented an article this week that summarizes efforts to make sixth-generation connectivity a reality in the coming years. countries like China and Japan also participate in the race for faster and more efficient connectivity, with government investments in research in the sector. Thus, optimistic projections indicate that the future network starts to be implemented between 2028 and 2030.

In addition to Samsung, tech giants such as Nokia, Xiaomi and Apple also already invest resources for the development of the sixth generation internet. As the use of virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) advances in the coming years, the low latency of the 6G network could be critical for a better user experience.

Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 5G connection; model is currently Samsung's top-of-the-line cell phone

The 6G internet tested in Samsung’s studies is capable of reaching 1 Tb/s, which means an internet 50 times faster than the 5G network currently available. However, the future connection runs into the same problem as the current internet: the scope of coverage.

To solve the issue, the company explains that it would be necessary to use all available bands. That is, for this to happen, both bands that vary between 1 and 24 GHz, as well as those that operate between 24 and 300 GHz, would need to be used.

The study achieved a 6Gb/s data rate 15 meters. At longer distances, such as 30 and 120 meters, the rate was 12 and 2.3 Gb/s, respectively. In practice, the Low latency can provide immersive experiences and very faithful in augmented realities and holograms in the future.

6G Internet may be available from 2030 onwards

In contrast to the advances made in this regard, 5G is still in its infancy in some countries around the world, such as Brazil. The auction held by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) in 2021 was essential to start the implementation, which today has at least seven cities able to offer internet in the 2.3 GHz band – the fastest frequency among those offered. The expectation is that more bands, such as 3.5 GHz, will start to operate from July this year.