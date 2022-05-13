A source had leaked Starfield’s delay gave its new release date

This week we learned the sad news of the delay of Starfield and Redfall, Bethesda’s next two Xbox exclusive games. Both titles, while especially the one developed by the core team at Bethesda, were among the most anticipated games by Xbox fans during late 2022. However, both teams decided to delay their respective releases in order to deliver the best possible work.

Well, although the news was known only a few hours ago, a well-known Insider has already anticipated the delay of Starfield no more and nothing less than almost 2 months ago. Specifically, it was Roberto Serrano, who offered other key details such as the Hogwarts Legacy release date, who revealed this information.

But also, what really stands out is not only that he seemed to know about Starfield’s delay, but that he a new release date for the space game developed by Bethesda Game Studios. According to Serrano, the launch of Sarfield would take place in March 2, 2023.

In yesterday’s press release, Bethesda did not confirm any new release dates for Starfield or Redfall, but did confirm that both games are planned to arrive during the first half of next year 2023so the date offered by Serrano coincides with the wide release window provided by the study.

For now, we can only hope that Behesda will provide new information on a new Starfield release date, and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase might be the place to deliver it.