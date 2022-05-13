Active cases continue to skyrocket and Curitiba already has 8,254 deaths from covid-19

THE Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, this Thursday (12), 1,318 new cases of Covid-19 and a death of a city resident infected by the new coronavirus. The alert is for the active cases. Currently, there are 5,379 patients with the disease and with the potential to transmit the virus. In just two weeks (ten bulletins) the number went from 998 to the current 5,300.

The victim named in this Thursday’s bulletin is a 78-year-old man who died in late April. The death was under investigation. So far, 8,254 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

With the new cases confirmed, 432,054 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 418,421 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

SUS beds

This Thursday, the occupancy rate of the 15 SUS ICU beds exclusive to covid-19 is 53%. There are seven free beds left.

The occupancy rate of the 25 beds in SUS covid-19 wards is 12%. There are 22 vacant beds.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers on May 12

1,318 new confirmed cases

1 new death (none in the last 48 hours)

total numbers

Confirmed – 432,054

Active cases – 5,379

Recovered – 418,421

Deaths – 8,254