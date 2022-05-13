Alan Wake 2 has new concept art revealed

Alan Wake 2 was made official during The Game Awards 2021, but since then Remedy has not revealed any further news. To celebrate the franchise’s anniversary, the studio shared new concept images for the sequel on Thursday.

The photos don’t reveal many details other than the setting, but show the protagonist on the roof of a building, walking the streets and talking in a phone booth. However, one of the arts shows a very sinister “grandma”. Check it out below:

Additionally, a little over 13-minute video was shared by the studio, where sequel director Sam Lake provided some updates on Alan Wake 2’s production.

According to Lake, the development of Alan Wake 2 is going very well and is in “full production”, with much of it playable. The dev also confirmed that nothing about the title will be shown in the June announcements — when Summer Game Fest 2022 takes place.

Everything with the development of Alan Wake 2 is going very well. We are in full production, we have a lot of material and a good part of the game is already playable. But we’ve been talking for the last couple of months and we’ve come to the conclusion here at Remedy, along with our wonderful publisher Epic Games, that we won’t be showing anything big this summer. [inverno brasileiro].

“Scary” and “the most beautiful”: Remedy promises historic Alan Wake 2

In an interview with IGN in December 2021, the director admitted that the M rating (for R) is “liberating” to work with. He promised that Alan Wake 2 will be “historic” and “prettier” than the first. Know more!