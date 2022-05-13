alleged game images appear on the networks

There are as many stars in the sky as there are rumors of a new Silent Hill franchise that most fans would like to see again. Apparently, a game in the saga may actually be being produced behind the scenes, as some images of the supposed project appeared on the networks – and were quickly taken down due to copyright.

Who shared the photos on twitter was Dusk Golem, a well-known name in the Resident Evil community. Shortly after publication, the insider took a strike on the social network, even resulting in the temporary deactivation of your account. The copyright claim is enough to indicate the originality of the content.

(1/2) are a bit dated, from 2020, so maybe this project looks a bit different now. But what I’m choosing to share. I know many will doubt this, but I have a lot of private proof to show this is real, & as always, I continue to wait on the Silent Hill game reveal. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 13, 2022

first tweet — Silent Hill leak. There’s a lot I’m not sharing right now. This is from a relatively new source for me, but I’ve received more than enough evidence to believe it. I will also mention the names “Anita and Maya” and “SMS Messages”. This isn’t the only franchise game in development. second tweet — The images are a little dated, they are from 2020, so maybe this project looks a little different now. But I chose to share. I know many will doubt this, but I have plenty of private evidence to show that this is real, and as always, I’m still waiting for the game’s reveal.

Deleted the leftover pic just to not get my account banned, but this is a development, for certain. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 13, 2022

first tweet – Relief. second tweet — I deleted the remaining photo just to not get the account banned, but this is a development for sure.

Images of the alleged Silent Hill are now unavailable on Twitter, but many watchful eyes of the internet managed to see them and post them on Reddit. The artwork was from a 2020 release and Golem insists this isn’t the only title in the series currently in development.

The images show a messy room, a red hallway with notes covering the wall and a standing silhouette and a woman’s face that has been partially peeled off with messages like “I hate myself” exposed on her skin. One even bears the signature of Masahiro Ito, the monster designer and art director of the original Silent Hill trilogy.

It is worth mentioning: the MeuPlayStation chose not to reveal the arts in this article, due to copyright.

Production of the alleged Silent Hill has not been officially confirmed

Finally, it is important to remember that the production of the alleged Silent Hill has not been officially confirmed by Konami. Therefore, treat the text with some caution, even if the photos have been taken down due to copyright.

