Anker announces Soundcore Motion Boom+ speaker with IP67 and 80W – All in Technology

Known for its high quality products, the manufacturer Anker has just launched its newest speaker, the Soundcore Motion Boom+. As its name suggests, it is a version of Motion Boom, which is currently sold and is very successful.

Talking about its features, the new Motion Boom+ is equipped with 30W woofers and two 10W tweeters. As a result, it delivers a total of 80W of audio output. As with last year’s model, the Plus version has titanium drivers and even adds PartyCast 2.0 technology.

To keep the party going longer, Anker has also added a super 13,400mAh battery, more than the original Boom. However, since its audio configuration delivers greater sound power, the battery life is 20 hours against 24 hours of the previous model.

Like the other speakers of the brand, the Boom+ brings protection against water. But Anker went the extra mile here including an IP67 rating. There is also a handle to carry it more easily as in the previous version and a new support for Bluetooth 5.3 connection.

Main features:

Modern and attractive design

Waterproof construction (IP67)

Two 30W woofers and two 10W tweeters

13,400 mAh battery (20 hours of autonomy)

Support for Bluetooth 5.3 connection.

Regarding availability and pricing, the new Anker Soundcore Motion Boom+ will arrive on May 30 at a cost of $179.99.