Anvisa extends for one year the emergency use of vaccines and medicines against Covid | Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) decided this Thursday (12) to extend the rule that allows the emergency use of vaccines and medicines against Covid-19 for another year.

“The main objective of the measure is not to impact the supply of vaccines and medicines against Covid-19 to the Brazilian population. The review was necessary since, as a result of the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN), declared by the Ministry of Health, Emergency Use Authorizations (AUE) would automatically lose their validity”, informed Anvisa.

Among the immunizers in use in the country, CoronaVac is the only one with approval for emergency use only. Pfizer, Janssen and AstraZeneca have already obtained the definitive registration. With the measure, there is no legal impediment for the vaccine to be maintained in the national vaccination program against Covid.

In April, the Ministry of Health asked the agency to authorize the maintenance, for up to one year, of the emergency use of some products to combat Covid-19, such as the immunizing agent produced by the Butantan Institute.

The measure follows the announcement of the federal government’s decision to decree the end of the public health emergency related to Covid-19 in Brazil.

Even without the definitive registration, Anvisa has already attested to the safety and effectiveness of CoronaVac. Therefore, the Ministry of Health asked the agency to maintain authorization for emergency use for another year.

The federal government’s idea is to continue using the vaccine — but only in children and adolescents aged 5 to 18 years.

“In adults, this immunizing agent, I think there is a consensus in countries that have regulatory agencies like Anvisa, that it is not used for the primary vaccination schedule. It can be used for the primary vaccination schedule here in Brazil for the aged between 5 and 18 years”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in April.