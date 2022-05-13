Best Moto G family phones in history

The Moto G line is one of Motorola’s biggest successes in Brazil and worldwide. This is due to the fact that the brand owned by Lenovo has managed to sell more than 100 million units of the model in the world, with 40 million of these devices only here in the country.

But what will be the most outstanding cell phones of this family? Which features present in each of these Moto G helped boost sales to the point of making this line so striking for the company and the public?

Check out all the answers throughout the article and feel the nostalgia of remembering the biggest hits of the Moto G line.

Moto G

The first successful intermediary

Launched in late 2013, the 1st generation Moto G was a game-changer in the mobile market. This is because the device delivered to the public several differentials that provided the migration of users from a simple cell phone to the smartphone.

The fluid system, attractive settings, the colorful back, among other features, helped make the Moto G the first smart device for many Brazilians. The mid-range specs allowed the user experience to be balanced for a surprising amount of time.

After all, the device had the Snapdragon 400 platform, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. While these settings are not surprising nowadays, at the time it was a big step in the industry.

For those who were migrating from a feature phone — the famous “tijolão” — to a smartphone, it was the easiest and cheapest way to make such a change here in Brazil, and it is no coincidence that the device was so successful in the country.

Moto G2

The first with Digital TV

Although the Moto G2 4G (2nd Generation) does not have many options that characterize it as a high evolution of the G1, it brought a differential that drew even more attention from the public that was carrying out the migration process to a smartphone.

This device was the first of the brand to have Digital TV, and having a cell phone in hand that allowed you to watch your favorite open TV channels anywhere was a great differentiator. The feature helped a lot to give more versatility to the product.

The screen was another highlight, as that was the moment when we started to see Motorola’s riskier bets. Thus, the G2 received a 5-inch display and had a greater frontal use than its predecessor.

Another important feature for the public and which makes sense for those looking for a cell phone with a TV was the implementation of two speakers with stereo playback format. Thus, the smartphone has become a very smart and attractive multimedia center.

Moto G4 Plus

Fingerprint reader and more robust cameras

The Moto G4 Plus was one of the biggest evolutionary leaps of the Moto G family since its purchase by Lenovo in 2014. This device brought several new features to the already popular and consolidated family in the Brazilian market.

The generation launched in 2016 also marked the availability of the fingerprint reader, which is a biometric system widely used to this day. The feature came in a square compartment on the front of the cell phone and already attracted attention at first glance.

Another point that stood out in the G4 Plus was the 5.5-inch screen. This larger display format was a big differentiator for those who were consuming more videos on YouTube, as well as movies and series on other streaming platforms.

In addition, the G4 Plus received adjustments in the photographic part to allow use with greater flexibility in good lighting. To this end, Motorola applied a 16 MP sensor to the rear lens and made the cell phone reach a new level within the intermediate category.

Moto G7 Power

The bigger battery was its differentiator

The Moto G7 Power arrived on the market in 2019 and surprised by providing a more robust battery for those looking for a smartphone focused on autonomy, since keeping it well away from outlets for several hours or days was a welcome differential.

In this device, the capacity of 5,000 mAh allowed the public to experience all the features built into it without worrying about continuous recharging. In the hands of some, it was possible to enjoy up to 2 days far away from the charger.

As well as autonomy was a highlight, the Moto G7 Power also surprised by meeting an old request from users of the Moto G line. The equipment brought in its generation the fingerprint reader present on the back of the cell phone inside the logo.

Previously, this biometric feature was attached below the logo, and this caused the public to always confuse the Motorola icon with the physical option to unlock the phone. By changing the position of this feature, it was possible to enjoy a more sober look on the back of the product.

On the front, the 6.2-inch “Max Vision” format screen was accompanied by a notch with the same format adopted by Apple in its iPhones since 2017. In photography, the adjustments to the only sensor on the back allowed the exploration of more stable shooting options.

Moto G100

The arrival of Ready For mode

The Moto G100 was a pleasant surprise in the 10th generation of devices in the Moto G line. That’s because the smartphone managed to differentiate itself from all the ones already launched by the brand, especially in terms of features.

Known for having a triple set of lenses that appears to be quadruple because of the square module, the G100 brought great photographic news to Motorola in 2021. One of them was the 64 MP main sensor, in which it was possible to explore versatility when shooting. use.

Not just for the quality of the images, but also for the fact that this lens is hybrid and allows captures in macro mode — with greater proximity to objects — to be performed in a way that exploits all the sharpness delivered by the Omnivision OV64B sensor.

Moto G100 (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Another element that called attention was the illuminated ring – ring light style – present on one of the lenses, as it helped to improve the lighting of objects in low light so that the quality of the photo was even better.

And as if all these options were not enough, the premium intermediary arrived with the Snapdragon 870 Platform to compete directly with several Xiaomi models, and even delivered the Ready For as a differential.

This tool is currently the main competitor of Samsung DeX, because it allows the connection of the cell phone with a TV or monitor to mirror the screen, as well as entering a new operating format to be a multimedia center, a computer and even a portable console .