Bethesda announces delay of Starfield and Redfall to 2023

The company decided to delay the games with the intention of giving an additional polish to their experiences.

THE Bethesda announced earlier this Thursday (12) that two of its main releases expected for this year will only hit stores in 2023. According to the company, the decision to postpone Starfield RPG and Redfall co-op action game comes from a desire to ensure that both will reach players in their most polished versions as possible.

“The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to make sure you get the best and most polished versions of them.”, the company said in a statement posted on social media. Although she did not set a date for the releases, she assured that both should be available by the end of the first half of next year.

While Redfall had been announced without a release date, Bethesda worked with November 11th as the official Starfield date. The space RPG already gave some indications that it might not fulfill this prediction, the main one being the still small amount of publicized promotional materials by the developer.

Bethesda prepares presentation for June

While the games have been pushed back to 2023, that doesn’t mean Bethesda should stop mentioning them for some time. The expectation is that new materials from both will be released during the joint presentation with Xbox that the studio is preparing for the 12th of June this year.

The decision to give more time to development studios ends up “leaving a hole” in Microsoft’s plans for the end of the year. First major project from Bethesda’s in-house studios in years, Starfield promised to be the company’s main launch for the fourth quarter — and projects like fable and avowed they still don’t seem to be at a sufficiently advanced stage of development for them to be able to fill that space.

The expectation is that the companies’ presentation will also be used to calm any concerns in this regard, featuring updates on well-known games and new announcements expected to hit Xbox platforms in 2022. While the list of titles present at the event is not confirmed, the expectation is that it will bring at least 90 minutes of content.

Source: Bethesda/Twitter