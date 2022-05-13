Bethesda Feared Starfield Was The New Cyberpunk

Starfield’s postponement took many by surprise, but many already considered it to be expected due to the lack of more specific information about the game, especially more images and videos showing Bethesda’s AAA.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier posted a tweet, where he mentions that the producers were worried about what could happen to Starfield. Thanks Pure Xbox.

Schreier mentions in the tweet that he spoke with people who are working on the game, and the fear of becoming the next Cyberpunk was in the air.

Talks took place a year ago, in the spring before E3, and developments achieved in the production of Starfield had the team very concerned about whether they would be able to meet the announced release date.

“Last spring before E3, I spoke to some people from Starfield who were extremely concerned about committing to a date of 11-11-22, based on the progress they had made so far. (“Next Cyberpunk” was the term used .) Good for Bethesda for delaying even after having announced that specific date.”



