California fire leaves homes destroyed

photo: Reuters

A fire that has spread along the southern coast of California, in the United States, since the afternoon of this Wednesday, 11, caused hundreds of people to leave their homes. According to O Globo, at least 20 mansions in the city of Laguna Niguel would have been consumed by the flames.

According to the vehicle, dubbed a “coast fire”, the incident occurs about 80 km south of Los Angeles. In all, about 1,000 homes had to be emptied. About 500 firefighters are working to contain the flames.

The flames spread rapidly across much of the area. Orange County Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said the spread of the fire shows that the region is vulnerable to episodes like this not just in the driest months of the so-called fire season.



Firefighters try to contain California flames

photo: Reuters



Fire breaks out along the southern coast of California, United States

photo: Reuters

“It’s sad to say that we’re used to it. Wind is normal. What we’re seeing is a spread we haven’t seen before. Fire spreads rapidly in this very dry vegetation,” Fennessy said.

According to O Globo, the origin of the fire has not yet been determined.

