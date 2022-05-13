Calling a man ‘bald’ is sexual harassment, rule by English judges

A British court has ruled that calling a man bald can amount to sexual harassment, according to the British newspaper The Telegraph. The curious case took place in Sheffield, England, with judges who regretted their own hair loss in the opinion of a labor lawsuit in which comments about the personal appearance and lack of hair of an employee would have crossed the line. The case should set a precedent for other individuals in UK justice.

According to the publication, a labor judge concluded that “hair loss is much more prevalent among men than among women, so using it to describe someone is a form of discrimination.”

The decision was issued by the three judges, who, at the trial, used their own conditions to speak of the result. The opinion was favorable to Tony Finn, who accused former supervisor Jamie King, 30 years his junior, of sexual harassment for calling him bald in July 2019, a year and a half before he was fired, in May 2021. .

Led by Judge Jonathan Brain, the panel of judges ruled that commenting on baldness was an insult or even harassment and compared situations experienced by women to the male case. “We have little doubt that being referred to in such a derogatory manner was unwelcome conduct as far as Mr. Finn was concerned.”

Because baldness is more common among men, the judges concluded that “there is a connection between the word ‘bald’ on the one hand and the protected characteristic of sex on the other.’ We think it is inherently related to sex.”

Equivalence to the female body

To counter the company’s argument that both women and men can be bald, the panel of judges cited an earlier case in which a man sexually harassed a woman when commenting on the size of her breasts.

The court compared the two cases. “It is much more likely that a person who receives a comment like the one made in this case is a woman and that, similarly, it is much more likely that a person who receives a comment like the one made by King is male. “

gain of cause

Finn was fired for misconduct after his policeman son reported the episode in the West Yorkshire Police newspaper. The company’s owners believed he had reported the incident as a crime. The court ruled that the termination was unfair because the company did not wait for the police to respond to their involvement in the episode.

He won charges of wrongful termination and being subjected to sexual harassment, but lost an additional age discrimination suit after the court ruled that King did not call him “old” but simply “bald”.