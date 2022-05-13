Campinas confirms 1st death from dengue; cases explode

Aedes aegypti mosquito is the transmitter of zika, dengue and chikungunya

The municipal secretary of Health confirmed on Thursday afternoon (12) the first death from dengue in Campinas this year. The victim was 78 years old, lived in the eastern region and died in a private hospital on April 7.

The first fatal record of the disease in the year comes in the midst of a explosion of confirmations of new contamination in just over a month: from 534 until April 4th to 4,125 until the last 11th, the equivalent and 672.4% increase.

The folder also detailed data on other diseases. “In the same period, eight cases of chikungunya were confirmed (six imported and two autochthonous). So far there has been no record of cases of zika,” he said in a statement.

IN THE REGIONS

The growth of cases was also noticed in the regions of the city. Before with 92 diagnoses of dengue until April, the southern region has now confirmed 1,028 cases. The advance was 1,017.3%, which placed the region as the leader in infections.

Before with 162 cases, the North region now has 995, 514% increase. Then come the Northwest, which went from 47 to 779, 1,557%, and the Southwest, from 91 to 709, 679%. The East, which had 142, went to 614, 332.3% growth.

The places with the highest incidence of the disease are those covered by the CSs (health centers):

– Satellite Iris 1

– San Martin

– Vila Padre Anchieta

– Rosalia Garden

– Saint Vincent

– Conceição Garden

– Village March 31

– Santos Dumont

“We carry out actions especially in these places. The work was intense, but the replacement of breeding sites is great and this makes it difficult to interrupt transmission”, details the coordinator of the Arbovirus Program, Heloísa Malavasi.

CARE

A measure that everyone knows to end the proliferation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, avoiding accumulation of water in cans, tires and other objects is the most effective and important care to prevent cases of the disease.

“The potted plants must have the water changed every two days. It is also important to seal the water tank. The toilets that are not being used must be closed”, details the secretary of Health in the statement.

SYMPTOMS

The symptoms of dengue are high fever, pain in the joints, muscles, behind the eyes, headache, nausea, loss of appetite and red spots. Amid the pandemic, a doctor should be sought.

“Often these signs are confused with other diseases, including covid-19. That’s why it’s important to look for a service for the diagnosis”, says the director of Devisa (Department of Health Surveillance), Andrea von Zuben.