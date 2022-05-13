Chamber approves health plan for Federal Police employees

















The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (11) the conversion into law of a provisional measure that enables the creation of a health plan for Federal Police employees. The proposal goes to the Senate.

The text provides that a part of the Fund for Equipping and Operationalization of End-Activities of the Federal Police (Funapol) may be used to defray health expenses with servers.

The Executive’s original text foresaw the allocation of 30% of the fund’s resources to create the health plan for federal police. The Chamber increased this value to 50%.



















In addition, the deputies expanded the scope of the provisional measure to allow the fund’s resources to be used in the payment of compensation to the Federal Police employee who gives up receiving paid rest and remains available for the service.

The Chamber also added to the text of the provisional measure that the hours of availability of the server will be compensated or may be paid in cash upon regulation of the Director General of the Federal Police, in the amount of 0.03% of the highest remuneration of the police career, per hour.

As it is a provisional measure, the proposal needs to be analyzed by the Chamber and the Senate within a maximum of 120 days from its publication so that it does not lose its validity. This deadline expires on May 25.