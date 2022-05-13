China’s Blood Sky Raises Discussions About End Times Signs

The sky in China suddenly transformed and presented a blood red color scaring residents of the port city of Zhoushan earlier this week.

The unique weather conditions have made many wonder if the End of Times had already arrived. As people made videos, voices could be heard questioning the mysterious phenomenon.

A sense of panic spread as the thick layers of fog were seen as a “bad omen”.

The Zhoushan Meteorological Department, however, clarified that there was nothing wrong with the weather that day and that the crimson sky was caused by the unusual refraction of light of the fishing boats nearby.

“When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols that refract and scatter light from fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public,” some officials said.

The video that went viral shows the scenes from the end of the red afternoon until the moment when the night took over the scene and the phenomenon disappeared.

The local media reinforced that the weather phenomenon it was normal, yet many people continued to comment.

Some users of Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, said that the red sky it was a sign that “accidents will happen”.

The comments were associated with China’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus has recently re-emerged in the nearby city of Shanghai, where new extreme lockdowns have been implemented.

One of the users, who also believes the red sky is a warning of future catastrophes, said he has already started stocking up on supplies.

About the signs of the end times

Theologians talk about signs in the Sun, Moon and stars. However, nowadays, how to know what can be considered prophetic or not?

When Jesus answered the disciples about the signs that would indicate the “end of the age” in the book of Luke, in addition to mentioning earthquakes, wars, famines and pestilence, He also said that there would be “great signs from heaven” (Luke 21:11).

In the same chapter, Jesus specified that these signs would be “in the sun and moon and stars” and that the “heavenly powers would be shaken” (vv. 25, 26). And to complete, in the book of Acts, Peter repeats the words of the prophet Joel, reinforcing everything that God will do in the “last days”.

“…I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, the young will have visions, the old will have dreams. On my servants and my handmaidens I will pour out my Spirit in those days, and they shall prophesy. I will show wonders in heaven above and signs on earth below, blood, fire and clouds of smoke. The sun will be turned into darkness and the moon into blood, before the great and glorious day of the Lord comes.” (Acts 2.17-20)

THE Guiame has already released the opinion of several expertswho warned that not all present-day celestial events are the signs Jesus spoke of.

What do scientists and Christian leaders say?

“Recently, people are believing in misconceptions and associating it with teachings and bible prophecies”, said Eduardo Lutz, a Christian mathematician and doctor in Astrophysics and Nuclear Physics.

THE Pastor Antonio Junior said that we must read the Bible and have a conscious vigilance: “We cannot ignore the signs that show that Jesus is near, but we must be careful when associating the news with the prophecies”.

“It’s important to observe the signs, but Jesus doesn’t want us to be looking at the sky all the time, just looking for signs. He does not want us to stop our life, but for us to live and preach the Gospel,” he said.

THE Pastor Lamartine Posella, often comments on matters related to the end times. For him, the signs in heaven are increasingly evident and point to the return of Jesus.

He has already analyzed phenomena such as the “super blood moon” and solar eclipses. “When there is a lunar eclipse or ‘blood moons’ it is a sign of the judgment of God or of the treatment with the nation of Israel”, he specified.

“The text speaks of eclipses,” he pointed out. “According to the Bible, before the great tribulation there will be solar and lunar eclipses. The Word is saying that the Sun will turn to darkness and the Moon to blood,” she concluded.