Colombia decriminalizes assisted suicide and becomes the first Latin American country to accept the practice | World

The Constitutional Court of Colombia decriminalized assisted suicide in the country after a decision published this Wednesday (11).

With the approval of the highest court, Colombia becomes the first country in Latin America to allow doctors to administer drugs that lead to death at their request.

The measure is authorized, with medical supervision, for those who are suffering from serious or incurable diseases.

Euthanasia – when the patient chooses to die in a procedure with the presence of a medical team – has been legal in Colombia since 1997.

In the case of euthanasia, the patient is responsible for administering the drug that will lead to death. With the approval of physician-assisted suicide, patients who are unable to perform the final act will be able to access the right to choose the moment to die.

The ruling passed by six of the court’s nine judges requires patients to meet standards that are already in place for euthanasia:

diagnosis of an incurable injury or illness

causing severe physical or mental pain

pain is incompatible with a dignified life.

Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada, Australia, Spain, Germany and some US states also allow assisted suicide.

In January of this year, euthanasia was used for the first time in the country by a person suffering from a non-terminal illness.