CoronaVac will have one year to obtain definitive registration or it can no longer be used – News

A decision by the Collegiate Board of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) directly affects CoronaVac, the only vaccine against Covid-19 applied in the country today that has only emergency use authorization – Fiocruz/AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen have definitive registration.

In a meeting this Thursday (12), the regulatory agency allowed, like the vaccine, all products against Covid-19 that have received this type of authorization – granted during the term of the Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) – request the health registration within one year. Otherwise, they can no longer be used.

“The main objective of the measure is not to impact the supply of vaccines and medicines against Covid-19 to the Brazilian population. The review was necessary since, as a result of the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin), declared by the Ministry of Health, by Ordinance 913/2022, the AUEs [autorizações de uso emergencial] would automatically lose their validity”, argues Anvisa in a note.

CoronaVac, together with the Fiocruz/AstraZeneca vaccine, received authorization for emergency use in January 2021, but, unlike the second, it has not yet been able to obtain a sanitary registration with Anvisa.

The immunizer has been applied mainly to children and adolescents, after extension of the authorization by the agency in January of this year.