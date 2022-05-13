Covid vaccination will take place in four health posts from the second in Jaraguá

12 May 2022 – 20:03 Per Janici Demetrio – Credit: Publicity / Jaraguá do Sul City Hall

From Monday (16), covid vaccination will be available at district health posts, located in different neighborhoods of Jaraguá do Sul. In this way, the Covid-19 Vaccination Center, at Parque Municipal de Eventos, will only serve until 1 pm this Saturday (14), being deactivated afterwards. The Basic Health Units of Barra do Rio Cerro, Nereu Ramos, João Pessoa and Czerniewicz will receive doses of vaccines against covid.

According to the Secretary of Health, Alceu Gilmar Moretti, this change is being possible in view of the advance in covid vaccination in Jaraguá do Sul and the reduction in the number of daily calls at the Central.

“This new moment makes this decentralization possible, which is positive, as the covid-19 vaccination will be more accessible to the population”, he emphasizes.

Moretti also informs that, for a period of 60 days, the entire structure of the Covid-19 Vaccination Center will be maintained in pavilion A of the Parque Municipal de Eventos.

“If necessary, vaccination returns immediately to the pavilion. It is an issue that we will monitor very closely.”

The covid-19 vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old remains at the Reinoldo Rau Immunization Center, from Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 4:45 pm and Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.

Check the covid-19 vaccination units and schedules from Monday (16)

UBS Barra do Rio Cerro – 7am to 6:50pm Monday to Friday (CoronaVac and Janssen available)

UBS Nereu Ramos – 7am to 6:50pm Monday to Friday (CoronaVac and Janssen available)

UBS João Pessoa – 7:30 am to 11:20 am and from 12:30 pm to 4:20 pm from Monday to Friday (CoronaVac and Janssen available)

UBS Czerniewicz

