Culinary reality winner sentenced to life in prison for beating three-year-old daughter to death – Monet

Ariel Robinson was sentenced to life in prison for the death of her daughter (Photo: reproduction)

Ariel Robinson, who won the cooking reality show ‘Worst Cooks in America’, was found guilty by a Greenville, South Carolina, city jury of killing her three-year-old adopted daughter in her home. The 30-year-old former teacher and her husband Jerry ‘Austin’ Robinson, 35, were arrested and charged with child abuse murder in January 2021 over the death of Victoria Rose Smith, a child they had adopted.

It took an hour and a half for the jury to deliberate and decide on the verdict, the end of four days of trial. Ariel was sentenced to life in prison, FOX reported. Your husband may have his sentence eased for having acknowledged guilt for the crime. A report from the Greenville County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that Victoria died as a result of blunt force injuries. She was found unconscious by the emergency services, but internal bleeding, as a result of the beating, did not allow her to resist.

Ariel Robinson and Victoria Rose Smith (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

Ariel Robinson testified on Thursday and cried when asked what it was like to live with Smith. The ‘Worst Cooks in America’ winner described the 3-year-old as “a perfect kid” who was easy to get along with, according to the outlet. Ariel’s husband said the beating would have taken place on January 13, 2021, when the girl vomited on her dress as the family was on their way to church, causing the woman’s anger.

Witnesses Jean Smith and Avery Santiago testified on Wednesday that they saw Ariel and Smith undressed in the church bathroom as Ariel tried to clean the girl’s dress in a sink. Smith said he asked Ariel if Smith was sick, and Ariel apparently told her that the child “eats too much and throws up”, calling it “a joke”. Santiago testified that she heard Ariel say to Smith, “’Oh, you’re cold. You are cold. Girls who make themselves throw up deserve to stay cool,’” according to the channel.

Ariel Robinson and Victoria Rose Smith (Photo: Instagram disclosure and reproduction)

Ariel won a $25,000 prize for winning the reality show, but the season she starred in – the show’s 20th – has since been pulled from the streaming platform where it was available, as well as other sites such as YouTube.

A Change.org petition with nearly 46,000 signatures asks South Carolina lawmakers to pass a bill called Victoria’s Law that will reform “the current screening process to become not only a foster parent, but a foster parent as well.” .

“We want there to be frequent unscheduled home visits to adoptive and adoptive parents and even after adoptions are finalized,” states the petition description. homes so they have the opportunity to ask for help if they need it.”

