Curitiba records one death and 1,318 cases of Covid-19 and sees a new jump in active cases

The Municipal Health Department of Curitiba recorded, this Thursday (12/5), 1,318 new cases of covid-19 and one death of a resident of the city infected by the new coronavirus.

The victim is a 78-year-old man who died in late April. The death was under investigation.

So far, 8,254 deaths have been recorded in the city caused by the disease in this pandemic period.

new cases

With the new cases confirmed, 432,054 residents of Curitiba have tested positive for covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 418,421 are released from isolation and without symptoms of the disease.

There are 5,379 active cases in the city, corresponding to the number of people with the potential to transmit the virus. In the bulletin on Wednesday (11) there were 4,605 ​​and on Tuesday (10) 3,939.

SUS beds

This Thursday, the occupancy rate of the 15 SUS ICU beds exclusive to covid-19 is 53%. There are seven free beds left.

The occupancy rate of the 25 beds in SUS covid-19 wards is 12%. There are 22 vacant beds.

SMS clarifies that data on bed occupancy in Curitiba are dynamic, with changes throughout the day.

Covid-19 numbers on May 12

1,318 new confirmed cases

1 new death (none in the last 48 hours)

total numbers

Confirmed – 432,054

Active cases – 5,379

Recovered – 418,421

Deaths – 8,254