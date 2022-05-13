DefenseNet – US RU NATO

Gepard anti-aircraft tank

The Gepard (German for “cheetah”) is an anti-aircraft tank, or anti-aircraft tank, with two 35 mm cannons. It can be used against aircraft and helicopters flying at altitudes of up to 3,500 meters (11,500 ft), but also against lightly armored ground targets such as infantry vehicles and transport tanks.

This means that the Gepard can be used as both a defensive and an offensive weapon. However, it wouldn’t stand a chance against a main battle tank because of its relatively small caliber guns. Gepard has a range of around 550 kilometers (340 miles) and can cross bodies of water without special additional equipment.

What makes it relevant for a mission in Ukraine is that the weapon was developed, among other things, to combat attack helicopters such as the Soviet-Russian Mil Mi-24 “Hind” aircraft.

The Gepard was introduced in 1976 and was for a long time the backbone of German military air defenses, as well as the Dutch and Belgian armies. But in those countries, Gepard was retired about 20 years ago. Germany, on the other hand, has not used the armored vehicle since 2012. Romania is the only NATO member state that still uses the Gepard. Brazil, in turn, acquired 34 vehicles used from Germany in 2013.

As most of the Gepard still in Germany have been idle for almost a decade, they must first be put into service again before shipping to Ukraine.

Another challenge for putting vehicles into operation in Ukraine is that the anti-aircraft armor is very demanding on the crew due to its complex electronic systems, including radar and fire control equipment. According to Johann Wadephul, defense affairs spokesman for the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, crew training takes at least six months. For that reason, he advocates sending Leopard 1 tanks or Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which have less complex systems.

Germany announced sending 50 Gepards to Ukraine, but Berlin is still trying to circumvent an ammunition shortage for the vehicle. Switzerland, the manufacturer of this ammunition, has already stated that it does not intend to get involved in the operation so as not to deviate from its policy of neutrality. Thus, it remains for Germany to look for ammunition in countries that still use Gepard, such as Romania and Brazil.

PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzer

This is a 155 mm caliber self-propelled armored artillery gun. In burst mode, your cannon can fire three rounds in nine seconds, ten rounds in 56 seconds and – depending on the heat – fire between 10 and 13 rounds per minute continuously. Remuneration is automated.

Targets can be destroyed from a distance of 30 to 56 kilometers, depending on the ammunition used. Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall supplied the first vehicles to the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) in 1998 and continue to develop more advanced versions.

Unlike the Leopard main battle tank, the self-propelled howitzer must pause during continuous firing, which makes it inferior to a main battle tank in direct engagement. However, the PzH 2000 can be cloaked after firing in order to avoid counterfire.

The howitzer can be moved at speeds of up to 60 km/h. Its range is around 420 kilometers and it can cross bodies of water up to a depth of 1.5 meters.

The howitzer was successfully used on missions in Afghanistan in 2006 and 2007 in conjunction with air support. According to German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, the Bundeswehr has around 100 howitzers in its inventory, of which around 40 are operational. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised Ukraine seven howitzers, but like the Gepards, they would first have to undergo maintenance, something that is expected to drag on until the European summer.

Marder infantry fighting vehicle

Marder infantry vehicles (German for “marten”, a carnivorous mammal similar to a weasel) transport troops into combat, provide support fire and a protected location from which soldiers can fire. This makes Marder a particularly versatile system. The vehicle has a capacity for six or seven soldiers, has a 20 mm machine gun and Milan guided missiles that can be used against land and air targets.

The vehicle also has a ventilation system to protect against nuclear, biological and chemical attacks and can cross bodies of water up to two meters deep.

The vehicle made its debut in 1971. It is even older than the Gepard and is gradually being replaced in Germany by its successor, the Puma. However, the Marder is still in service with the Bundeswehr and several other countries. It proved its usefulness in both the Kosovo and Afghanistan campaigns. This was made possible thanks to continuous updates over the years.

Leopard combat tank 2

The Leopard 2 is the flagship of the German arms industry. The combat tank, developed by the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann company, entered production in 1978 and has been updated several times since then. The Bundeswehr does not plan to replace him until at least 2030.

More than 3,600 Leopards 2 have been manufactured to date, having been exported to more than a dozen countries. Thus, there are several variants of the model, each adapted to the specific needs of the purchasing countries. There are also licensed manufacturers abroad.

Its predecessor, the Leopard 1, was also a successful export model and is still used by many armies around the world.

The Leopard 2’s 120mm cannon can be used to hit both fixed and moving targets. It has the ability to hit moving targets even when moving over rough terrain.

The Leopard can cross bodies of water up to four meters deep with additional equipment. Its protection against nuclear, biological and chemical weapons is designed to last up to 48 hours.

The tank can reach speeds of over 60 km/h, but its weight of over 60 tons is often a challenge to cross bridges.

According to the Canadian and Danish military, the Leopard 2 has proven its worth in operations in Afghanistan, mainly because of its high level of protection against attacks. It has also been used by Turkey in operations in northern Syria.

The German government has not yet committed to sending Marder vehicles or Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Andrij Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, has been publicly calling for “the rapid export of 88 Leopard 2 tanks, 100 Marder vehicles, self-propelled howitzers ???? and much more”.

Stinger missile launcher

The Stinger is an infrared guided surface-to-air missile launcher. A lightweight, over-the-shoulder weapon, the Stinger was originally developed in the United States by the Raytheon company in the early 1980s. The equipment is now also manufactured in Europe, including Germany.

Designed to shoot down aircraft at low altitudes, the launchers function as a portable air defense system. After being fired by the gunner, the missile automatically tracks its target to a range of up to about 4,000 meters. The warhead explodes with a short delay after impact, usually against the fuel tank, enhancing the effect.

During the Afghan War (1979-1989), hundreds of Stingers were sent to mujahideen guerrillas. The weapon proved extremely effective and easy to use against Soviet helicopters.

Germany has supplied Ukraine with 500 Stinger missiles from Bundeswehr stockpiles since the start of the war.

Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank gun

The Bundeswehr and other national armed forces use the Panzerfaust 3 as anti-tank equipment. The name refers to the old Panzerfaust used by Germany in World War II. The modern, semi-disposable, recoilless version of the weapon has been manufactured by Dynamit Nobel of Germany since 1992. The Panzerfaust 3 is fired from the shoulder at stationary targets up to 400 meters away and moving targets up to 300 meters away.

It is capable of penetrating up to 300 mm of armored steel. With the use of specific ammunition, it is also effective against bunkers, being able to penetrate up to 240 mm of reinforced concrete.

Germany supplied Ukraine with thousands of these weapons early in the war.

Assorted light weapons

By the end of April, Germany had also shipped 100 machine guns, 100,000 hand grenades, 2,000 mines, around 5,300 explosive charges and more than 16 million rounds of ammunition of various calibers to Ukraine for use in assault rifles. and heavy machine guns.

The shipment was confirmed by members of the Ukrainian government. The German government, on the other hand, avoided providing estimates on the shipment of small arms.

Around 60 members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are on German soil to be trained in the handling of howitzers that will be sent by Berlin to the conflict zone, in order to help defend against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian soldiers arrived in Germany to be trained in the handling of the PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers, which will be sent to Ukraine to help fight the russian invasion to the country, say reports published in the German press this Wednesday (11/05).

The move came after enormous pressure on Berlin to send heavy weapons to Ukrainian territory, and after strong criticism from the government in Kiev and from countries allied to the German government’s delay in acting.

The German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz announced a few weeks ago a radical change in the traditional German policy of not interfering in conflicts abroad, but his government has shown some hesitation in making decisions regarding the sending of military aid to Kiev.

Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the country late on Tuesday on a flight from Poland, the German news agency DPA reported, citing government sources. There would be more than 60 military personnel, including technicians and interpreters.

The training, which is expected to last around 40 days, is being carried out at a Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) military academy in the town of Idar-Oberstein, in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, according to regional public broadcaster Saarländischer Rundfunk.

How the PzH 2000 works

still under maintenance

Berlin has also pledged to send several Gepard anti-aircraft artillery tanks to Ukraine, but these also have yet to be put into operational mode.