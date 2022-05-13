Dog attends wake to say goodbye to his beloved tutor and video moves web

At the beginning of May, the newspaper El Heraldo de México, shared on Youtube a video of an American bully dog ​​named Zeus, saying goodbye to his owner, at a wake.

The dog entered and stood next to the coffin, touching the other individuals in the place. The case took place in the city of Juárez in the north of the Mexican country.

The animal is smelling the flowers. (Photo: Tik Tok / @herreranalleli)

According to information from media outlets in Mexico, the initiative to let the dog say goodbye to the beloved owner was supported by all the family members, who knew that pet and owner were best friends.

The dog is next to the coffin. (Photo: Tik Tok / @herreranalleli)

At one point, the dog leans on the coffin and stands on its hind legs.

Then you can hear the deceased’s grandson saying to Zeus: “There is grandma, have you seen her?”. The animal is thrilled, as is everyone around.

The dog is at the wake. (Photo: Tik Tok / @herreranalleli)

The animal’s facial and body expression indicates that Zeus is attentive and listening to everyone, as he shakes, lifts and lowers his ears whenever someone talks about something related to his owner.

The video originally published by Herrera Nalleli, daughter of the deceased elderly woman, had more than 4 million views on TikTok, many netizens were also moved by the farewell.

The dog is sad and crying. (Photo: Tik Tok / @herreranalleli)

“Thank you for letting him say goodbye to his grandmother, my sincerest condolences,” one user commented.

“His crying broke my heart,” Lais wrote.

“They love like nobody else. We have so much to learn from them, man doesn’t know what unconditional love is,” said a third.

The dog is standing looking at the deceased. (Photo: Tik Tok / @herreranalleli)

Zeus is being well taken care of and remains in the family.

