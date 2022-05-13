Drunk passenger hits pilot inside plane and causes riot on flight to Greece





A passenger was arrested by Greek police after attacking the pilot of the plane after landing. The fight broke out shortly after the Wizz Air flight from London landed in Crete, reports the British tabloid. The Sun.

Witnesses on board said the offending passenger was with a friend and spent the flight smoking e-cigarettes. Showing signs of drunkenness, the pair intimidated the other travelers and made provocations, until they managed to get a fight on board.

Amid the commotion, the pilot exited the cockpit in an attempt to calm the angry passenger. However, it was no use and he also ended up becoming a victim of the troublemaker, receiving punches, while the other passengers screamed in horror.

Wizz Air pilot punched while trying to break up a fight on board a flight to Crete. A British passenger in his 30s has been arrested. https://t.co/AOPyNAmuaz pic.twitter.com/gEGjn5bNJx — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 12, 2022





Images shared on social media like the one above (waiting for loading) show the fight unfolding in the plane’s aisle until the police arrive. With officers intervening, the man was dragged off the plane.

A spokesperson for Wizz Air confirmed the situation, without going into details: “On Wizz Air Flight W95741 from Gatwick to Chania, a passenger became unruly. The cabin crew handled the situation as they are trained to do and reported the incident to the respective authorities, who arrested the passenger on arrival.”

“Wizz Air sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused, but the safety of passengers and crew is the airline’s number one priority”the company said, referring to the fact that the return flight had to be canceled, as the crew was taken to the police station in order to give evidence.



