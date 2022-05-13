Elden Ring has sold over 13.4 million copies

Elden Ring already exceeds 13.4 million units sold, adding the copies distributed on all platforms where the game is available. The information comes from Bandai Namco itself, as part of one of its financial earnings reports.

The producer claims that the 13.4 million mark was reached at the end of March this year, so it’s safe to say that the game has certainly sold a higher number than this, mainly by joining the units distributed on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The number cannot be said to be a surprise. Elden Ring was voted the most anticipated game of 2022, and has been a spectacular success since its release. It was the most downloaded game on the PS Store in February and marked the best debut for a new franchise in Europe since 2016, beating Horizon Zero Dawn and Cyberpunk 2077.

We don’t know the current plans of developer From Software and Bandai Namco to take advantage of the success of the new game. For now, the only really official information we have is the patches and updates that continue to be distributed almost weekly to Elden Ring.

DLC plans, however, have yet to be released. The community of modders and hackers even raised speculation about possible unused content of the game that could end up becoming a PvP-focused expansion, but so far nothing has been officially confirmed yet.