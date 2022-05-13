Elon Musk says Americans avoid working, unlike Chinese

“In the United States people are trying to avoid going to work,” said the South African billionaire.

RT Agency – Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, has predicted that China will produce successful EV manufacturers because of the country’s strong work ethic — an attribute he sees lacking in the US.

“I think some very strong companies will come out of China,” Musk said Tuesday in an interview with the Financial Times. “There are a lot of super talented and hardworking people in China who believe strongly in manufacturing.”

Musk, who ranks as the richest person in the world, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at more than $225 billion, compared Chinese industrial workers to their US counterparts: night, they will be burning the 3 am oil. They don’t even leave the factory type, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work.”

Tesla reportedly employed some labor practices at its Shanghai factory that it clearly could not or would not attempt in the US. For example, Bloomberg reported last month that after a three-week lockdown ended, factory workers were forced to sleep and eat on the factory floor. Each employee was given a sleeping bag and an air mattress and was required to work 12-hour shifts, six days a week.

Washington’s National Labor Relations Board ruled last year that Tesla illegally interrogated and threatened workers for their efforts to form a union. The company also faces a lawsuit from employees for allegedly creating a culture of racism. Other workers accused Musk of being overly demanding.

However, the South African-born Musk himself claims he never shied away from a heavy workload, telling Bloomberg in 2018 that whenever his employees felt pain, “I wish mine were worse.” He was famous for sleeping on the factory floor when Tesla was racing to meet production targets for one of its electric vehicles in 2018. At the time, he told CBS News he didn’t have time to go home to shower, adding: “No I don’t believe, like, people should be struggling while the CEO is, like, on vacation.”

The American work ethic has apparently deteriorated since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. An all-time high of 4.54 million US workers left their jobs in March, up 23% from a year earlier, leaving employers struggling to fill an unprecedented glut of employees. vacant positions. In many cases, employees have quit rather than returned to the office after companies ended remote work policies instituted during the pandemic.

US worker productivity dropped 7.5% year-on-year in the first three months of 2022, the sharpest decline since 1947. At the same time, unit labor costs rose nearly 12%, meaning employers were paying much more to receive much less.

Musk reached a deal last month to buy Twitter for $44 billion, setting off alarm bells among the social media giant’s employees, some of whom accused him of being a racist who will lead the company “in the wrong direction”. Musk said last week that he’s not worried about employees leaving Twitter, saying, “It’s a free country,” and those who don’t feel comfortable in the company under his leadership can leave on their own.

