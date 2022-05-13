First hand: Infinix Zero 5G goes on sale in Brazil

In an official statement released firsthand to TudoCelular, Positivo Tecnologia confirmed the start of sales of the new Infinix Zero 5G in Brazil. The smartphone had already been announced with the Infinix Hot 11 and Hot 11S models in April this year.
According to the manufacturer, whoever enters its official website will be able to buy the Infinix Zero 5G for R$ 2,499and this amount can be paid in up to 10 installments on your credit card.
Those who choose to pay in cash at PIX can find the device for R$ 2,249.
With a flashy design, the smartphone sold in Brazil has 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 128 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is still possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card and take advantage of the virtual RAM feature to reach 11 GB.
As for the other specifications of the Infinix Zero 5G, we have a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen that has FHD+ resolution and supports 120 Hz refresh rate, while touch sampling is 240 Hz.
The processor found in the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 900, with a 48 MP main camera, 13 MP telephoto and 2 MP depth.
The Infinix Zero 5G also has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. Finally, the operating system is Android 11
Cristiano Freitas, Mobility Business Director at Positivo Tecnologia, commented:
The Infinix ZERO 5G in Brazil is a milestone in the portfolio, not only for being the most powerful model of Infinix in our country, but also for being the gateway to a new moment in the mobile phone industry, thanks to the arrival of 5G. The novelty reinforces our commitment to the Brazilian consumer in offering high technology products, with excellent quality and guarantee.