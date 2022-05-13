First hand: Infinix Zero 5G goes on sale in Brazil

In an official statement released firsthand to TudoCelular, Positivo Tecnologia confirmed the start of sales of the new Infinix Zero 5G in Brazil. The smartphone had already been announced with the Infinix Hot 11 and Hot 11S models in April this year.

According to the manufacturer, whoever enters its official website will be able to buy the Infinix Zero 5G for R$ 2,499and this amount can be paid in up to 10 installments on your credit card.

Those who choose to pay in cash at PIX can find the device for R$ 2,249.

With a flashy design, the smartphone sold in Brazil has 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 128 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is still possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card and take advantage of the virtual RAM feature to reach 11 GB.