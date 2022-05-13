For these 4 signs, Friday the 13th will be a little tricky!

If you’re a superstitious person, the mere mention of Friday the 13th probably sends a shiver down your spine. When he finally arrives, you might even react by canceling all your plans and hiding under the covers for the rest of the day. While Friday the 13th has no meaning in astrology, there is something to be said for how this date has so much power over the world. Whether you’re setting yourself up for some bad luck or you’re choosing to ignore the negative hype, Friday the 13th of 2022 is going to be the worst for four zodiac signs, but not for the reasons you might think.

Superstitions aside, the upcoming Friday the 13th happens in the midst of some spicy astrological energy. Mercury will be retrograde through gossiping and deceitful Gemini, which could lead to some awkward conversations and confusing interactions. While it may be tempting to pour your heart out, remember that opening a can of worms is *not* always worth it. Friday the 13th will also happen during eclipse season, which is always an intense and dramatic experience. On May 16, a blood moon lunar eclipse will appear in tempting and obsessive Scorpio, which could brighten up some dark and twisted fantasies. While this madness may be days away, you will still feel the heat of your passion creating a storm on Friday the 13th.

If May 13 comes around and everything starts to go wrong right away, that doesn’t necessarily mean it has anything to do with the infamous ~holiday~. After all, there is a lot of challenging astrology out there that could easily turn drama no matter what day it is. However, if you’re looking for something to blame your problems on, Friday the 13th is always a good scapegoat.

That’s why the following zodiac signs should probably keep their fingers crossed during this coming Friday the 13th, just in case:

Gemini: You are currently the target of Mercury Retrograde Hijinks

During this coming Friday the 13th, you may feel a little off and all thanks to Mercury retrograde. Since Mercury is your ruling planet, this retrograde has a tendency to throw you off the rails and turn your life upside down. Fortunately, it’s nothing you can’t handle and for the most part, you love the way drama makes things more interesting.

Leo: There may be something holding your relationships back

On Friday the 13th, you may feel the weight of your responsibilities, especially when it comes to your relationships. If your expectations aren’t being met, maybe it’s time to take a step back from everything before saying or doing something you don’t really mean. Assess the situation when you’ve cooled off, because you don’t want to make big decisions on the spur of the moment.

Aquarius: You’re Feeling The Overwhelming Pressure To Succeed

You have a lot on your shoulders, and when Friday the 13th rolls around, you could be approaching your breaking point. Instead of freaking out when the going gets tough, remember that you’ve been through a lot worse and survived with grace. Chances are you’re blowing the situation out of proportion, because it’s going to take a lot more than Friday the 13th to defeat him.

Scorpio: You’re on the brink of a transformation

During Friday the 13th of this year, you may feel that you are getting closer and closer to a weather event in your life. After all, it happens just days before a potentially life-changing lunar eclipse in Scorpio rocks their world. Now, there’s nothing to do but let the chips fall where they can. Trust that the universe supports you, because it supports you. And now, your fate is calling.