Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for these 4 signs

If you believe that Friday the 13th is nothing but a day of bad luck, ask yourself how this belief originated. Chances are you probably don’t know why certain superstitions exist, and yet they still have a way of clinging to you and refusing to let go. If you’re willing to ignore the fear associated with Friday the 13th, you might be pleasantly surprised at what you find. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who’ll have the best Friday the 13th of 2022, you might even, dare I say it, have fun.

Believe it or not, Friday the 13th is not universally believed to be a bad luck day. In fact, many people consider it a day that celebrates the “Divine Feminine” that exists within each of us. If you’re feeling witchy, you might want to use this day to celebrate magic, beauty, love, and all the things that make it worth living for. After all, Friday is the day of the week that is ruled by Venus – planet of romance and friendship – while the number 13 is linked to femininity and fertility. So is Friday the 13th really a day of misfortune? Well, it depends on who you ask, and if you ask me, you have nothing to worry about.

No matter how you slice it, this coming Friday the 13th is particularly powerful. On May 13, 2022, the moon will be moving through balanced and beautiful Libra, guiding you towards harmony and relationship building. However, the moon will also be approaching a highly transformative lunar eclipse in deadly and dramatic Scorpio, encouraging you to make some big changes in your life. And with the help of Friday the 13th, you can start making those changes before the grand finale.

This is why these signs must celebrate Friday the 13th of this year:

Aries: You’re Healing Your Relationships In The Most Romantic Way

This coming Friday the 13th is about the people you love and the people who love you in return. Take a moment to appreciate the relationships that support and defend you, because they are too expensive to discount. Spend time nurturing those relationships with the TLC they deserve because you know how much you love being loved.

Taurus: You are embracing your unique and irreplaceable self

This year, you’re not wasting a minute pretending to be someone other than yourself. And as Friday the 13th rolls around, you’re embracing that feeling more tightly than ever before. Spend time appreciating who you are to your core because it will continue to inspire you to embrace your authenticity without inhibition.

Libra: You are tapping into your power and releasing it into the world

You may feel emotional during this year’s Friday the 13th, but that’s no reason to panic. After all, your emotions exist on a spectrum and feelings of light cannot exist without darkness. However, on Friday the 13th, you are ready to feel every emotional shadow there is. Embrace everything in your heart because it’s making you feel so alive.

Capricorn: Your creativity is off the charts, so express yourself

During Friday the 13th of this year, you have every reason to go out there and show the world who you are. You might even feel inspired to explore your creativity and embrace your artistic instincts because you have so much color at your disposal. Don’t underestimate your unique gifts because they are only making the world a more beautiful place.