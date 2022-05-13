Galaxy S20 FE in the 5G version arrives in Brazil; know the price | Cell

Samsung announces this Thursday (12) the curious decision to launch the Galaxy S20 FE in the 5G version for the suggested price of R$ 3,999. The cell phone has a technical sheet considered interesting for mid-2021, when its first version hit the market, still with 4G internet. Among the highlights is the Snapdragon 865 processor, part of Qualcomm’s most premium category. The smartphone is sold in six colors: navy blue, violet, green, white, red and orange.

First, we need to clear up the confusion surrounding the Galaxy S series. Today, the main product is the Galaxy S22 line (note the number two in the name), which also includes the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is the successor to the Galaxy S21, from 2021, but which won an FE version in January this year: the Galaxy S21 FE (notice the number one) landed in the country for R$ 4,499.

Now the company announces the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the 5G internet version of a FE class cell phone, acronym for Fan Edition, which indicates a more affordable product that enhances some of the many features of the original version. The Galaxy S20 (look at the zero in the name) was announced in 2020 and won an FE version with 4G in 2021.

In other words, the manufacturer is launching a smartphone with 2020 hardware in 2022. The bet on 5G is in line with what the president of the mobile device division TM Roh said in an exclusive interview with TechTudo. “Our intention is to provide the largest selection of products with this technology in the country,” said the executive, who added that “we can meet a wide variety of styles and needs.”

Samsung highlights the photography capabilities of the new smartphone. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G repeats the three cameras on the rear surface: 12 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide and 123º, and 8 MP telephoto. The front camera takes 32 MP selfies.

Night Mode is present on the smartphone. The feature reduces motion blur in recordings taken at night or in low light conditions. To reach this result, Galaxy processes and combines several images.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. In this model there is no controversy regarding the processor as it leaves the factory with the Snapdragon 865, an octa-core from Qualcomm with a maximum speed of 2.8 GHz. The chip works in conjunction with 6 GB RAM.

In Brazil, only the model with 128 GB storage will be sold. Consumers who want more space can use a microSD card up to 1 TB.