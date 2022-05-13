How passenger landed plane after pilot passed out

A passenger in the United States managed to land a single-engine plane with the help of radio instructions from a flight controller after the plane’s pilot collapsed during the trip. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon (10/5) in Palm Beach, Florida (USA).

In cockpit recordings, the man’s voice can be heard telling the airport tower that he “had no idea how to stop the plane”.

“I have a serious situation here. My pilot is not fit”, the man says over the radio, as the plane is flying at an altitude of 2,750 meters. “He’s out.”

Asked about his position, he replied: “I have no idea.” He said he could see the Florida coastline ahead of him.

