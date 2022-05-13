How to remove mold from white walls: 3 homemade solutions to eliminate them quickly

Montes Claros, May 12, 2022, by Hévila Meireles – Closed environments with humidity can be ideal places for the proliferation of fungi. These organisms are capable of causing serious damage to human health, mainly related to respiratory problems. So learn how remove mold from white wall, or any other surface is of great importance for the well-being of the whole family.

For remove mold from white wall in a simple and effective way, no special technique is needed, since to remove them, you will need simple products that you probably already have at home. So, it’s time to get your hands dirty and put an end to these invaders once and for all.

3 solutions to remove mold from white walls

According to the Ecycle website, to remove mold from the wall, you don’t need any suffering, as it is possible to use only natural products. However, it is necessary to fight it quickly, since there are about 50 types of fungi that are toxic to humans, not to mention the damage that can occur at home. So, correctly follow the tips that AgroNews brought you today and end this problem once and for all.

1- With hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide has antifungal and whitening properties, excellent for removing mold from the wall. Then, apply the hydrogen peroxide directly to the wall without diluting it and let it act for 15 minutes. Then, rub the stain with a brush or sponge and if you need to, repeat the process again.

2- With bleach

Bleach is also a powerful product against fungi. Then, dilute the product in water at a ratio of 1:1 and spread a good amount on the stained walls and let it act for 10 minutes. Finally, scrub with a damp sponge or cloth and repeat the process until the entire wall is clean.

3- With sodium bicarbonate

Baking soda, combined with white vinegar, is an excellent mold remover. So stop remove mold from white wall with it, mix in a container: 200 ml of vinegar and 1 tablespoon of baking soda. So, wait for the solution to react and mix until homogeneous. Apply on the moldy wall, let it act for 10 minutes and remove with a dry cloth.

