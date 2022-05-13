Indigenous people protest for health in villages and occupy Sesai building in Tocantinópolis | Tocantins

Indigenous people from the Apinajé ethnic group occupied the headquarters of the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai) in Tocantinópolis, in the north of Tocantins. The action is part of a series of protests made by the community, which asks for better health conditions. Families in one village said they are facing an outbreak of tuberculosis.

About 3,000 indigenous people live in more than 60 villages in the region. This Wednesday (11) groups took a walk through the streets of Tocantinópolis. With banners and posters, they asked the agencies to pay attention to indigenous health.

Families say that since 2020 they do not have the necessary assistance in the villages. They claim that the basics such as medicines, ambulances to transport sick people to hospitals in the city center are lacking.

1 of 1 Indigenous people protest for health in villages of Tocantinópolis — Photo: Reproduction Indigenous people protest for health in villages of Tocantinópolis – Photo: Reproduction

The indigenous people also said that the base pole of Sesai in Tocantinópolis is scrapped and unable to serve the indigenous people. Images released by the protesters show that the structure is lacking and that when it rains, the leaky building fills with water.

The demonstration is expected to continue this Thursday (12).

TV Anhanguera contacted SESAI and the National Indigenous Foundation (Funai), but the agencies did not take a position until the last update of this report.