Infinix Note 12i debuts with 90 Hz display and 50MP camera – All in Technology

Raju Singh

Infinix has discreetly made official a new entry-level smartphone, the Infinix Note 12i. The model arrives with a 6.82″ LCD screen with a resolution of 1,640 x 720 px. Under the hood, it works with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor combined with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage.

In photography, the Infinix Note 12i does well with a 50MP rear main lens that has an f/1.6 aperture. Apparently, this sensor promises to take good photos in low light due to its sensor aperture. There’s also a 2MP auxiliary camera, a third QVGA sensor (not specified by Infinix), and an 8MP front camera.

Infinix Note 12i

To keep the functions active, the device has a generous 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Fortunately, Infinix went against its competitors and already included the charger in the retail box, as well as a USB-C cable and a headphone jack. In addition, the model brings highlights such as DTS audio and Android 12 under the XOS 10.6 interface.

Main features:

  • Screen: 6.82″ LCD with 1640 x 720 px resolution with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
  • RAM: 3GB / 4GB
  • Native Storage: 128GB
  • Back camera: 50MP + 2MP + QVGA sensor
  • Frontal camera: 8MP
  • Drums: 5,000mAh with 18W charging
  • System: Android 12 under XOS 10.6 interface
  • Others: DTS audio, earphone in box, protective case.

The Infinix Note 12i is on sale now in Kenya with prices starting at KES 20,500.

