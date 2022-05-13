Influencer removes silicone after 13 years due to health problems, and is shocked by what she sees: ‘This was inside me!’; watch

American influencer Bunnie DeFord is finally getting her physical and mental health back. After 13 years, the woman removed her breast implants due to medical suspicions of problems related to them. The content creator shared stunning images of how the implants looked, and the video went viral on social media.

According to the Daily Star, Bunnie suffered from these ailments for many years and decided that she would go back to having her natural breasts. It was then that she had surgery to remove it. In the video after the procedure, the influencer holds the prostheses in her hand and white and yellow spots float inside the objects. The content already has more than 3.5 million views, 229 thousand likes and 4 thousand comments. Watch:

@xomgitsbunnie 🫣🫣🫣 #SearchForWonderMom #bunniexo #explant ♬ original sound – Bunnie Xo

“I used implants for 13 years, but I started to experience so many symptoms that no doctor could identify them. [o que era]. So I took them out in November 2020. Look at this. This was inside a human body.”he said.

“It was the best decision I made. All symptoms disappeared except anxiety. I’m also more confident with my [seios] natural”he added, giving details of his current state of health.

Bunnie took advantage of her experience to give advice to her followers: “Please be sure to see a doctor if you think your implants are causing any illness. We don’t have to suffer for the pursuit of perfection!”. The woman’s report discouraged several users. “I don’t think I want any more”wrote a profile. “I wanted so badly, but this is going to be a ‘no’ for me. Thanks for being honest and letting us know.”completed a second.

According to plastic surgeon Eduardo Kanashiro, in a matter for Veja, the replacement of prostheses should only be performed when there is a change or demand from the patient. Implants from renowned brands can be kept for the rest of their lives today. “There are advances in both the manufacturing process and product design that have improved strength and lessened the need for changeovers”said the doctor to the publication.