Influenza vaccination is extended to children aged 5 to 9 years and adults over 55 years old

The Department of Health (SES) together with the Council of Municipal Health Department (COSEMS) defined this Thursday (12) the expansion of groups eligible for vaccination against influenza (Influenza). From this Friday (13), children aged 5 to 9 years and adults aged 55 and over can also look for a post for immunization against the virus. Rio Grande do Sul has already recorded 272 cases of hospitalization this year, with 41 deaths, due to Influenza. According to the state secretary, Arita Bergmann, “these two new groups concentrate the highest hospitalization rates among those ineligible for the campaign and in need of protection”.

The first stage of this year’s campaign opened on April 4 for people aged 60 and over and healthcare workers. Children older than 6 months to younger than 5 years had their early stage start on April 25th. On May 2, other priority groups, such as pregnant women, puerperal women, people with comorbidities, people with permanent disabilities, among others, were released for immunization. In all, more than 4.9 million people are part of the previously listed eligible groups.

Priority groups: doses applied (percentage of coverage)

Elderly: 1,020,396 (48%)

Children: 145,374 (23%)

Health worker: 170,084 (47%)

Pregnant women: 11,353 (12%)

Comorbidities: 62,670

Teachers: 29,330 (21%)

Total doses applied: 1,468,146

The expansion of the groups now selected represents the opening for another 1.4 million people (695 thousand children aged between 5 and 9 years old and 735 thousand people between 55 and 59 years old).

trivalent flu vaccine

The trivalent influenza vaccine used by the Unified Health System (SUS) is produced by the Butantan Institute. The formulation is constantly updated so that the dose is effective in protecting against new strains of the virus. The vaccine will be effective against H1N1, H3N2 and type B strains.

The national influenza vaccination campaign runs until June 3.