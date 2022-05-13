Intermittent fasting: know what you can and can’t eat during this period

Porto Seguro, May 12, 2022, by Daniela Mattos – Learn how to do it intermittent fasting, a food practice that has become popular. See what you can consume during this period. In addition, know the correct recommendations to achieve the diet.

Continues after advertising





You’ve probably heard of this “new” food method that has been advocated by countless nutritionists. However, if dieting is already something difficult to follow, imagine going without eating? But do not worry. Today, you will see here, on AgroNews, how to do the intermittent fasting safely and more easily.

Then see: Know the benefits of tangerine: a fruit much more beneficial to health than you think

Continues after advertising





What is intermittent fasting?

According to the website Uol, this food plan emerged in 2013, after the publication of the book “The 2-Day Diet”, by English doctor Michael Mosley. Since then, this method has become popular and taken on new forms.

Continues after advertising





According to the Istoé website, you can fast 5 for 2, that way, you will eat for 5 days and fast for 2. In addition, there is the 16 for 8, where you fast for 16 hours and eat for 8 hours. Anyway, there’s the most common, where you fast for 14 hours and eat for 10 hours.

Then check it out: Foods that help menopause: see list and relieve some of the symptoms

What can you consume while fasting?

During the period of fasting, you not only can, but should, consume a lot of water. In addition, you can have coffee and tea, both without the addition of sugar or any other ingredient. In the opposite period, you are free to eat whatever you want. However, the recommendation is to make complete and healthy meals, composed of vegetables, carbohydrates and proteins.

What are the benefits of intermittent fasting?

Generally, those who practice intermittent fasting want to lose weight, which they actually do. However, there are other benefits, such as reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Tips to make the process easier

As we have already said, this food program is not easy to follow. So, for your body to adapt gradually, start fasting with 10 hours. Also, give preference to counting the hours without eating, during the night until the morning. That way, the time you’re sleeping also counts.

During the time you can eat, try to eat protein, fiber and good fats. This way, you will feel fuller for longer and naturally take time to feel hungry again.

Necessary care

Now that you know how the intermittent fasting, you need to keep an eye on your body’s reactions. So if you experience dizziness, headache, and fatigue, stop the eating plan, your body may take a while to adapt. Also, pregnant, breastfeeding and diabetic women should avoid this process. However, the good thing is to have a professional follow-up to carry out this food planning.

So read: Are artificial nails a health risk? Find out the truth about this trend that is here to stay