IO22: Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are presented with new design, 2nd generation Tensor and more

Google opened space at its I/O 2022 event to reveal the first information about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, representing the new generation of its top-of-the-line phones. This Wednesday (11), we met the flagships with a different look, but that refers to their respective predecessors, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The manufacturer surprised the public by making the line official with a new camera module made of aluminum – replacing the glass of its predecessors – that houses its powerful photographic lenses. Check the image:

The “entry” model of the new generation features an aluminum camera module with a pill-shaped cutout, housing two sensors. The “Pro” version, which will include more advanced features in its hardware, will have an exclamation point “!” which undeniably refers to the supposed front design of the iPhone 14 Pro. And speaking of hardware, Google confirmed that the new phones will be equipped with the 2nd generation of Google Tensorpromising even more performance in artificial intelligence operations. Our next version of Google Tensor will power these devices, which are built for those looking for the latest technology and the fastest performance. Google Google highlighted that smartphones have the presence of Android 13. As is traditional in the company, the line of flagships will be the first to receive the update when it becomes available in its stable version. For now, the system is in beta phase.

Cell phones bring new more “washed” color options. As announced by the company, the Pixel 7 can be purchased in Obsidian (black), Snow (white) or Lemongrass (green). The Pixel 7 Pro replaces Lemongrass with Hazel, a darker, grayer green. Google claims that its new smartphones will be available in the autumn of the northern hemisphere, that is, in the middle of the third quarter of 2022. The suggested prices of the respective models will be revealed at the time. What do you expect from these cell phones? Tell us what you think about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro!

