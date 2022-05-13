Jim Ryan told employees to respect differences of opinion on abortion, says Bloomberg

Recently, political and social news in the United States of America was again invaded by controversy when it was discovered that the cancellation of the abortion law could be planned, making it illegal. As would be expected, discussions were generated around the subject with people in favor and others against.

After the news spread across the internet, companies such as Bungie and Double Fine publicly expressed their support for the abortion law because they believe that every woman should have that decision-making power over her own life.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has yet to publicly comment on the matter, but according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who says he saw an email shared internally at PlayStation, Jim Ryan, president of SIE, urged employees to respect differences of opinion.

Schreier says he was sent the email Ryan sent to his employees and that the president of PlayStation preferred to ask for “respect for differences of opinion” and the vast majority of the message is dedicated to the birthday of his two cats.

Ryan reportedly told employees that the company is “multi-faceted and diverse, where there are many different points of view” and that “we owe each and the millions of users to respect the differences of opinion among everyone in our internal communities.” and external.”

“Respect does not mean agreeing. But it is fundamental to who we are as a company and as a globally valued brand.”

Schreier also says he’s seen comments from PlayStation employees who felt the message trivializes their rights and doesn’t have an appropriate tone for the topic.