Journalist battling cancer reveals letters for when he dies

Journalist and presenter Deborah James, 40, who is battling late-stage bowel cancer, revealed that she wrote letters to her children and instructions to her husband for when he died.

According to the Mirror, the columnist for The Sun gave an interview to The Times and said that she left recommendations to her companion Sebastien. “I gave him strict instructions: I want him to move on. He’s a handsome man, I was like, ‘Don’t be fooled, don’t marry a slut, find someone else who can make you laugh like we did’. “, revealed.

Deborah is the mother of Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12, and in her letters she asked her children to be opened at special times. “It was awful telling my kids. My husband Sebastien has been amazing, he’s dropped everything and is with me 24/7,” she vented.

“My first thought was that I don’t want my kids to see me like this. I thought I wouldn’t be able to talk to them without crying, but I would love one last hug.”

Recently, Deborah James wrote an emotional message to fans and said that her body “just can’t go on anymore”. The disease was discovered in December 2016 at an advanced stage.