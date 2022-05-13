Journalist battling cancer reveals letters for when he dies

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Journalist battling cancer reveals letters for when he dies 2 Views

Journalist and presenter Deborah James, 40, who is battling late-stage bowel cancer, revealed that she wrote letters to her children and instructions to her husband for when he died.

According to the Mirror, the columnist for The Sun gave an interview to The Times and said that she left recommendations to her companion Sebastien. “I gave him strict instructions: I want him to move on. He’s a handsome man, I was like, ‘Don’t be fooled, don’t marry a slut, find someone else who can make you laugh like we did’. “, revealed.

Deborah is the mother of Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12, and in her letters she asked her children to be opened at special times. “It was awful telling my kids. My husband Sebastien has been amazing, he’s dropped everything and is with me 24/7,” she vented.

“My first thought was that I don’t want my kids to see me like this. I thought I wouldn’t be able to talk to them without crying, but I would love one last hug.”

Recently, Deborah James wrote an emotional message to fans and said that her body “just can’t go on anymore”. The disease was discovered in December 2016 at an advanced stage.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Nursing day: what is the role of nurses in digital health?

This Thursday (12), International Nursing Day is celebrated, as it is the birthday of British …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved