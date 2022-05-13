Luisa Mell reports seizure after a moment of stress; do you have a relationship? – 05/12/2022

Luisa Mell used social media this Wednesday (11) to tell that she had a seizure, which is when the body contracts involuntarily. On Instagram, she said that she was very stressed by the pressure she received from people to save animals.

“Do you believe in such a thing: I was hospitalized yesterday, I had a seizure. I fell on the show, hit my back… You still don’t know what it is, but it’s also a lot of stress, people. I don’t know if I can live like this, every month begging,” said the activist.

“The whole of Brazil asks me to save a dog. When I don’t save, they say I’m a fake. I can’t take it anymore. I can’t kill myself this way”, he said.

Stress and Convulsion: Is There a Link?

According to Wanderley Cerqueira de Lima, neurosurgeon at Hospital Albert Einstein (SP), stress alone is not capable of causing a seizure. “Unless this person has associated epilepsy and he sleeps little, I use drugs and alcohol, then stress can predispose to the crisis. But only stress, no”, she explains.

Michelle Zimmermann, a neurologist at the São Vicente de Paulo Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, makes the same statement as the doctor and adds a detail: “It is important to emphasize that, in people with a genetic predisposition to have seizures, stress could play a role. emphasize that it is not possible to conclude the diagnosis from a single crisis”.

To better understand, the seizure is caused by an excessive increase in electrical activity in certain areas brain, causing the person contracts the body involuntarily. It can be the hand, arm, leg, face, half of the body or the whole body.

“Eventually, the person can lose consciousness, fall, and have salivation, as he cannot swallow the saliva”, says Lima. This occurs, according to the specialist, because the muscles in the face region are so contracted that the person cannot swallow the saliva.

Who has seizures is diagnosed with epilepsy?

Not necessarily. Epilepsy is a disease characterized by the permanent predisposition of the brain to cause epileptic seizures and their neurobiological, cognitive, psychological and social consequences. This means that, in order to be considered epilepsy, it is necessary to have a continuity of seizures — but Luisa Mell did not mention whether she has the disease or not.

“It can occur in any age group, but the most common is in younger children, who have a sudden rise in temperature, it’s called a febrile seizure. Sometimes, it never happens again,” he says.

The neurologist from Rio reinforces: not everyone who has a seizure has epilepsy. “A person can have a single seizure and never make the diagnosis of epilepsy,” says Zimmermann.

In order to be able to say that a person has epilepsy, it is necessary to verify the occurrence of the following conditions:

Have at least 2 unprovoked epileptic seizures more than 24 hours apart;

Having 1 unprovoked epileptic seizure –and the possibility of a new event– within 10 years of having 2 unprovoked seizures;

Having a diagnosis of epileptic syndrome.

Therefore, it is possible for a person to have a seizure only once in a lifetime, for example. Therefore, isolated cases of seizures should be investigated.

The doctor must understand that person’s history, in addition to ordering neurological tests, such as an electroencephalogram, which analyzes the electrical activity of the brain, CT or MRI, if possible. Depending on the person and the cause of the seizure, seizures can be treated with anticonvulsants.

What else can cause seizures?

Epilepsy is not the only disease that can cause seizures. There are other situations that result in crises, according to the neurosurgeon, such as meningitis, viral diseases and tumors. Immunosuppressed patients (living with HIV or undergoing cancer treatment) are also at increased risk.