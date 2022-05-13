Man buys old safe for R$500 and finds R$125,000

The safe was purchased on the eBay auction platform for around R$500. (Reproduction/WMC-TV)

An old safe sold on the internet for around R$500 was a big surprise for the buyer, who found the equivalent of R$125,000 in dollar bills. The case happened in USAin the US state of Tennessee.

Dissatisfied that he didn’t have the combination to the dusty safe he found, James Labrecque decided to sell the object online. What he didn’t expect is that the buyer, who opened the safe in “brute force”, discovered a good amount of money in there.

Upset at having asked for the money, Labrecque even asked, after much e-mail discussion, that part of the money be returned. The buyer, who was not named, refused to “return” the money and even used a phrase from James to keep the money: “What you see is what you get, no returns and no money back.”

“I made a mistake, you know. In short, this is it. And that cost me dearly. I shook the safe and felt nothing inside. So I thought, well, maybe it’s just a locked safe,” James told WMC-TV. According to the channel, the buyer had the help of a welder to open the safe.

“I said to my friend, ‘I won the ‘world’s stupidest’ award the other day, you know? I gave a safe with $26,000 in it,'” James commented in the interview.

Finally, the buyer still went to the platform eBaywhere the purchase was made, and left a positive review for James, thanking him for selling the safe.