Mathematics genius solves a problem that kept experts sleepless in one night – Link

Chinese math teacher nicknamed “God Wei”

considered a genius maththe Chinese Wei Dongyi, nicknamed “God Wei”, solved in just one night a problem that had kept a team of six PhD researchers awake at night for four months.

God Wei, 30, who serves as an assistant professor of mathematics at Peking University, helped the team create a complex mathematical model that became 96% accurate after using his equations.

After resolving the issue, the researchers offered to pay him for their help, but Wei declined, saying there was no need to pay anything for such a simple problem. After the insistence of the team, he accepted to have his transport card recharged as a form of compensation.

Wei already won two consecutive gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad when he was still in school and entered Peking University without taking an entrance exam because of his exceptional mathematical talent.

According to a report by the local news site Jiupai NewsChen Dayue, dean of Peking University’s School of Mathematical Sciences, said it’s not uncommon or surprising that Wei can solve problems that other people can’t because he’s “smart and super focused on math problems.”

When he first gained international media coverage in 2021, Wei was mistaken for a student because he was young and wore his hair disheveled.