Motorola launches Moto G52 and E32 in Brazil with 90 Hz screens and 5,000 mAh batteries

Confirming the rumors, Motorola launched this Thursday (12) the Moto G52 and Moto E32 in Brazil. Its new mid-range and entry-level phones, respectively, are presented amid the growth of rivals in the Brazilian market with a focus on delivering premium features in an affordable package. Check the details below.

Moto G52

The Moto G52 is an excellent cost-benefit smartphone for bringing a 6.6-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) with 90 Hz refresh rate support. There is a center hole for the 16 MP front camera.

On the back of the Moto G52, there is a main camera with a 50 MP sensor, as well as a secondary wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone is equipped with the Snapdragon 680, a good level chipset that supports 4G connectivity and, in Brazil, the unique option of 4GB of RAM.

















Other highlights of this device include its 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 30 watts, fingerprint reader on the side, input for wired headphones in standard, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos certification and IP52 certification, which attests to its resistance to dust and water splashes. Technical specifications 6.6-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform

Adreno 610 GPU

4 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, P2 port, stereo sound, dual-band WiFi, IP52 certification and Bluetooth 5.1

5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Android 12 with MyUX

Moto E32

THE Moto E32 brings a more basic set for budget users. We’re talking about a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels), but without sacrificing the fluid 90 Hz refresh rate and the discreet hole that houses its 8 MP front camera. The triple set of rear cameras is also more basic, with the Moto E32 having a main sensor of only 16 MP, in addition to macro and depth lenses with sensors of only 2 MP.

Continuing with its basic hardware, the smartphone features the UNISOC T606, a platform that only delivers two 1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 cores and six 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, in addition to the ARM Mali-G57 GPU. In Brazil, the model will only be sold with the option of 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. Other highlights include its 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging and, for those with dual usage profiles, there’s a slot with support for two SIM cards. Technical specifications 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

UNISOC T606 Platform

ARM Mali-G57 GPU

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 16 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G Dual SIM connection, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 port and USB-C

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 11 with MyUx

price and availability





THE Moto G52 is now available with a suggested price of R$ 1,999 at the official Motorola store. The model will be sold with the unique configuration of 4 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage and will have two color options: black or white. THE Moto E32 is sold in the official store for R$ 1,499. There is only the basic configuration of 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage, and the model can be purchased in its single black version. It should be noted that the manufacturer offers 10% discounts on cash payments and 8% cashback on purchases with Ame. The installment can be made in up to 12 installments of R$ 124.91.

