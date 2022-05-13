MultiVersus, Warner Bros., will have closed alpha in May

Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games announced, this Thursday (12), that they will make a closed alpha of the brawler MultiVersus between the days May 19th and 27th for all platforms. The game will also include the option of crossplay. Registration is open on the official website.

The test will be invite-only and will allow players to experience a range of content, including a 2v2 mode and a variety of in-house heroes and characters such as Batman, Shaggy, Scooby-Doo, Tom & Jerry, Superman, Arya Stark. and much more.

Along with the alpha announcement, a new video was also shared by WB Games. The footage shows director Tony Huynh and lead dev Daniel Kraft taking on professional gamers from the gaming community. fighting games, Tyrell “NAKAT” Coleman and James “VoiD” Makekau-Tyson, in a best of three 2v2 mode. Check it out below:

The content shows more about the title, which has an interesting variety of moves and combos — it’s very similar to Smash Bros. from Nintendo. In addition, the content showcased an all-new map: “Scooby’s Haunted Mansion”, which will be available during the alpha test period.

MultiVersus will be free to play

In November 2021, WB Games confirmed that MultiVersus will be a free-to-play game and will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC later in 2022. Learn more!