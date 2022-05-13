New Silent Hill has leaked images; check out! [RUMOR]

The dream of many horror game fans is to see the acclaimed franchise silent Hill back, even more so after so many rumors about a possible resurgence of the game. However, yesterday (12), insider AestheticGamer (Dusk Golem) posted leaked images of the alleged new title, which were removed by Copyright soon after by Konami (giving even more credibility to the leak).

(1/2) Silent Hill leak. There’s a lot I’m not sharing for now. This is from a relatively new source for me, but I have been given more than enough proof to believe them. I will also mention the names “Anita & Maya”, “SMS Messages”, & this is not the only SH game in dev. the shots pic.twitter.com/t5MWzNxfFS — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 13, 2022

According to the insider, the images are from 2020 so it could be that the project is a little different now and it also cites the names Anita and Maya. Check it out below:

In one of the images we can see a text in Japanese — which was translated into English by a Reddit user — check out the message in Portuguese:

July 24, 2020

Dear Krista Neumann,

The authorities have repeatedly requested an interview with you, but have received no response. We consider this an unwillingness to resolve the issue and, in violation of section 1631(2) of the civil code, we are taking your two children into custody by order of the Federal Bailiff.

If you wish to file a complaint, apply to the authorities and submit a request for an interview as soon as possible.

Failure to comply will be considered abandonment and the authorities will proceed with temporary protection measures in accordance with their regulations. If this happens, any appeal will not be accepted.

It is worth remembering that nothing has been officially announced, so all information should be treated as rumors.

So, what do you think? Will we finally see a new franchise game? silent Hill?